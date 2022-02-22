Johnson & Johnson Invests $3.48 Million in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 281,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. SomaLogic accounts for 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 0.81% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

SLGC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. SomaLogic Inc has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

