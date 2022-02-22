Johnson & Johnson Invests $6.53 Million in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,133,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. BiomX comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 7.57% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter.

PHGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PHGE opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

