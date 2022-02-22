Johnson & Johnson Invests $7.69 Million in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. POINT Biopharma Global accounts for 0.7% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned about 1.11% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
