Johnson & Johnson Makes New $203.58 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,576,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises 17.9% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 3.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

