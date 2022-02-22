Johnson & Johnson Makes New $203.58 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,576,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals comprises 17.9% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 3.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.