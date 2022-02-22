Johnson & Johnson Makes New Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 811,295 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Castlight Health makes up approximately 0.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 0.50% of Castlight Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 21.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 353,708 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 276,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

CSLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

