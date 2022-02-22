Johnson & Johnson Purchases Shares of 1,018,478 Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,018,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,855,000. Procept BioRobotics makes up about 3.4% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 2.34% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $15,678,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $9,996,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $5,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of PRCT opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

