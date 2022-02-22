Johnson & Johnson Purchases Shares of 3,379,064 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,379,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,277,000. Fate Therapeutics makes up 17.6% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 3.54% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

