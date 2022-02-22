Johnson & Johnson Takes $3.47 Million Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 394,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. Aldeyra Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 0.68% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

