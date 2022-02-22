Johnson & Johnson Takes $5 Million Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,607,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 3.34% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

