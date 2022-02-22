Johnson & Johnson Takes $65.53 Million Position in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,548,864 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,532,000. Nobilis Health accounts for approximately 5.7% of Johnson & Johnson’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned 3.79% of Nobilis Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $13,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter worth $1,417,000.
NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
Nobilis Health Profile
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
