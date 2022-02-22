Johnson & Johnson Takes $82.37 Million Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,629,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,371,000. Legend Biotech accounts for approximately 7.2% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 1.13% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

LEGN stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.