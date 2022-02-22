Johnson & Johnson Takes Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,898,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,000. MeiraGTx makes up about 3.4% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 6.52% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 6.4% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

