JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.36. 254,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a market cap of $450.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

