JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 2.9%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) shares fell 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.85). 91,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 182,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($6.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market cap of £357.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 467.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 516.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

