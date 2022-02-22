JulSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $479,471.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. JulSwap has a market cap of $8.93 million and $479,471.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

