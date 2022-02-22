K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.01

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.01 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.34). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.34), with a volume of 2,661 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The company has a market capitalization of £78.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($40,935.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,435 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,820.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.