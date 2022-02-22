K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 9.7%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 106,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 238,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

