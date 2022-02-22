Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $87.91 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -342.22%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $221,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

