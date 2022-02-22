Kalata (KALA) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,858.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Kalata has a market cap of $632,655.90 and approximately $12,858.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.44 or 0.06823382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,692.41 or 0.99610979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049827 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.