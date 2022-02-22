Kalmar 24-Hour Volume Tops $140,568.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003673 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $140,568.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,602 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

