KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and approximately $11.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004381 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051136 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

