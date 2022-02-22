Katalyo Reaches Market Capitalization of $648,499.68 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $648,499.68 and $140,352.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

