Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 500 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.