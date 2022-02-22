Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.57

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and traded as low as $7.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%. Research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

