Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 103,931 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.