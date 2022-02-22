Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.42. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 103,931 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
