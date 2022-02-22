KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 103,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.