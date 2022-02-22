KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.KBR also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

NYSE KBR traded up $3.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 60,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -196.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

