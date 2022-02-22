Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,658,451.04 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

