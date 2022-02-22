Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.35.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.05. 20,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.49. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

