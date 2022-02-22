Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Fiserv by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,794,000 after buying an additional 133,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,977. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock worth $16,195,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.