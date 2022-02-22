Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,466,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 838,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 374,288 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 160,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. 226,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

