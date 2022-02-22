Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.58. 265,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

