Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 18,070 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of LOW traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $215.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

