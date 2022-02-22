Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,610 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $7.36 on Tuesday, reaching $562.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $644.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.