Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

