Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.89. 73,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,409. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.