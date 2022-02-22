Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,069 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $284.32. 50,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,650. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.