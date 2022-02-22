Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,367 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after purchasing an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

BDX stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $265.02. 18,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,024. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.