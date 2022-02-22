Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $2.92 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,777 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.90. The company had a trading volume of 117,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

