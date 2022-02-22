Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,892,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,394,000 after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,640,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. 2,554,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,331,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

