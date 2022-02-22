Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.55. 39,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.