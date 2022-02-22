Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $848.79 and its 200 day moving average is $888.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.