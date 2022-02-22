Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.33. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

