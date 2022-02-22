Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.70 and last traded at $118.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

KXSCF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.92.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

