Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.23. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 99,904 shares of company stock worth $544,711. Corporate insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

