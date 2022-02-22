KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.02

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.01. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 31,915 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.