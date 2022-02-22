KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.02

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $15.01. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 31,915 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

