KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $358.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,771. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.71 and its 200 day moving average is $376.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

