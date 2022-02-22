Klaytn Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00003223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $100.86 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.32 or 0.06879311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,014.01 or 1.00298309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049833 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634,858,473 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.