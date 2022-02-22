Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Raised to €23.00 at Barclays

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from €18.00 ($20.45) to €23.00 ($26.14) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

OTCMKTS KLPEF traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

