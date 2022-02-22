Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kohl’s stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.