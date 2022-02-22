Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.37

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as high as $24.43. Komatsu shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 53,900 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

